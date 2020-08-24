Soldiers from the 8th Theatre Sustainment Command featuring 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, and 130th Engineer Brigade, remind us that no matter what others may think or say, being a warrior isn't a matter of gender. #WomensEqualityDay #WomensEquality #OneTeam #femalesoldiers
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 22:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|764777
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-HZ238-259
|Filename:
|DOD_107960245
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
