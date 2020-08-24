Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Martin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 8th Theatre Sustainment Command featuring 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, and 130th Engineer Brigade, remind us that no matter what others may think or say, being a warrior isn't a matter of gender. #WomensEqualityDay #WomensEquality #OneTeam #femalesoldiers

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 22:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764777
    VIRIN: 200824-A-HZ238-259
    Filename: DOD_107960245
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day, by SGT Laura Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th TSC
    Womens Equality
    USARPAC
    130th Engineer Brigade
    Female Soldiers
    8th MP Brigade
    8th STB
    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii
    Indo-Pacom
    Womens Equality Day 2020

