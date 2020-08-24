Coast Guard response readiness for Tropical Storm Marco in New Orleans

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Ted Warren, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot with Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, talks about the readiness to of the air stations crews Aug. 25, 2020 in preparation to be ready to rapidly respond to any emergencies caused by Hurricane Laura as well as conducting port assessments post storm. Coast Guard aircrews conducted maintenance for the Dolphin helicopters to ensure the aircraft are ready to rapidly respond for post storm emergencies. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)