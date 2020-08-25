California Fire MEDEVAC Support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll: California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter crew assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, and a member of CalFire prepare for MEDEVAC operations, August 25, 2020. The crew are supporting search and rescue efforts during the California wildfire that is affecting the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt. Deepak Prasad)