California Fire MEDEVAC Support

B-Roll: California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter crew assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, and a member of CalFire prepare for MEDEVAC operations, August 25, 2020. The crew are supporting search and rescue efforts during the California wildfire that is affecting the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt. Deepak Prasad)
08.25.2020
08.25.2020
B-Roll
CA, US
