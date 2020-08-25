Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Fire MEDEVAC Support

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-Roll: California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter crew assigned with the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, California, and a member of CalFire prepare for MEDEVAC operations, August 25, 2020. The crew are supporting search and rescue efforts during the California wildfire that is affecting the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt. Deepak Prasad)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 18:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764763
    VIRIN: 200825-Z-QQ538-001
    Filename: DOD_107960044
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Fire MEDEVAC Support, by TSgt Deepak Prasad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

