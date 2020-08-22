Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Distribution Center Prepares Supplies for Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Antawne Jackson 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    FEMA staff at the Fort Worth Distribution Center prepare food and water to be staged prior the landfall of now Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco Aug. 22, 2020. FEMA stages supplies like food and water ahead of hurricanes to provide essential supplies to first responders and survivors.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 18:10
    This work, FEMA Distribution Center Prepares Supplies for Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco, by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water
    Food
    Hurricane Laura
    Tropical Storm Marco
    Hurricanes 2020
    Fort Worth Distribution Center

