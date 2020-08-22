FEMA staff at the Fort Worth Distribution Center prepare food and water to be staged prior the landfall of now Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco Aug. 22, 2020. FEMA stages supplies like food and water ahead of hurricanes to provide essential supplies to first responders and survivors.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764762
|VIRIN:
|200822-D-AJ213-131
|Filename:
|DOD_107960026
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FEMA Distribution Center Prepares Supplies for Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco, by Antawne Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT