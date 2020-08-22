FEMA Distribution Center Prepares Supplies for Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FEMA staff at the Fort Worth Distribution Center prepare food and water to be staged prior the landfall of now Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Marco Aug. 22, 2020. FEMA stages supplies like food and water ahead of hurricanes to provide essential supplies to first responders and survivors.