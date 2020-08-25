You’ve got us figured out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Female Coast Guard members showcase their duties in the service for Women’s Equality Day August 25, 2020. The women featured in the video were stationed at the Coast Guard Yard, Coast Guard Headquarters and Coast Guard Station Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764753
    VIRIN: 200825-G-AS553-2001
    Filename: DOD_107959904
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US
    U.S. Coast Guard

