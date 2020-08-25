You’ve got us figured out

Female Coast Guard members showcase their duties in the service for Women’s Equality Day August 25, 2020. The women featured in the video were stationed at the Coast Guard Yard, Coast Guard Headquarters and Coast Guard Station Coos Bay. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764753
|VIRIN:
|200825-G-AS553-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107959904
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT