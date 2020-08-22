Two C-130J MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircraft from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing, drop fire retardant on multiple fires burning in California, August 22, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764752
|VIRIN:
|200822-Z-QY689-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107959901
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 146th Airlift Wing C-130 MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircraft suppress wildfires in California, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT