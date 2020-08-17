US Marines hosts COVID-19 class with partner nation militaries

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764748" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Dunn, a hospital corpsman with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, is interviewed for a virtual COVID-19 class with service members from the Navy of the Argentine Republic at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 17, 2020. The U.S. Marine Corps is hosting virtual classes for partner nations in an effort to exchange knowledge and learn more about COVID-19 transmission, prevention, and ways to continue effective training during a pandemic. The task force continues to be ready to work alongside partner nation militaries in Latin America and the Caribbean, enhancing combined crisis response efforts in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Benjamin D. Larsen)