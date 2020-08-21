What makes Air Force Special Operations Command great?
It's a combination of the strength, tenacity, ingeniuty, and diversity from a team of highly qualified warriors, at home and in the field, ready to complete the mission.
We extend a special thanks to our AFSOC family.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764746
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-UQ502-038
|Filename:
|DOD_107959855
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What Makes AFSOC Great?, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT