    What Makes AFSOC Great?

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Marcel Williams 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    What makes Air Force Special Operations Command great?
    It's a combination of the strength, tenacity, ingeniuty, and diversity from a team of highly qualified warriors, at home and in the field, ready to complete the mission.

    We extend a special thanks to our AFSOC family.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What Makes AFSOC Great?, by SrA Marcel Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afsoc

