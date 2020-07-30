Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2020

    Video by Casey Slusser 

    Fort Irwin Public Affairs Office

    Women’s Equality Day is observed on August 26th commemorates the addition of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Since the passage of the 19th Amendment, women have made great strides for equality across our society and our Armed Forces. The U.S. Army is dedicated to ensuring equality for all its members. Please view this video of Spc. Amanda Alberti as she speaks on her role as a Soldier in the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764745
    VIRIN: 200730-A-ZF607-894
    Filename: DOD_107959852
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    This work, Women’s Equality Day, by Casey Slusser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FortIrwin #NTC #MilitaryPolice #Equality #WomensEquality

