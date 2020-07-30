Women’s Equality Day is observed on August 26th commemorates the addition of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote. Since the passage of the 19th Amendment, women have made great strides for equality across our society and our Armed Forces. The U.S. Army is dedicated to ensuring equality for all its members. Please view this video of Spc. Amanda Alberti as she speaks on her role as a Soldier in the U.S. Army.
