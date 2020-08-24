Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen gather data from Tropical Storm Laura

    JB CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collect data on Tropical Storm Laura from aboard a WC-130J Super Hercules over the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 24, 2020. The 53rd WRS, better known as the U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, relocated their WC-130Js and operations from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to the Atlantic Aviation Charleston International Airport, Soth Carolina, Aug. 23, 2020, to not only move out of the path of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, but to continue to fly both storms to provide weather information to the National Hurricane Center, which greatly improves their intensity and track forecasts. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764739
    VIRIN: 200824-F-DT970-7001
    Filename: DOD_107959819
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen gather data from Tropical Storm Laura, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

