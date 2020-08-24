53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Airmen gather data from Tropical Storm Laura

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collect data on Tropical Storm Laura from aboard a WC-130J Super Hercules over the Gulf of Mexico, Aug. 24, 2020. The 53rd WRS, better known as the U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, relocated their WC-130Js and operations from Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, to the Atlantic Aviation Charleston International Airport, Soth Carolina, Aug. 23, 2020, to not only move out of the path of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, but to continue to fly both storms to provide weather information to the National Hurricane Center, which greatly improves their intensity and track forecasts. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Brandon Cribelar)
