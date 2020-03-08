Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 20-3 B-ROLL Stringer

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    B-ROLL Stringer of 335th AMU and Fighter Squadron conducting operations during Red Flag 20-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764738
    VIRIN: 200803-F-YG657-1001
    Filename: DOD_107959781
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 20-3 B-ROLL Stringer, by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    4th Fighter Wing
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson
    SJAFB
    4 FW

