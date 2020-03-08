B-ROLL Stringer of 335th AMU and Fighter Squadron conducting operations during Red Flag 20-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764738
|VIRIN:
|200803-F-YG657-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107959781
|Length:
|00:07:41
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 20-3 B-ROLL Stringer, by SrA Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT