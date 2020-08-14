Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's Equality Day with Kimberly Toney, Executive Director, Air Force Personnel Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux and Richard Kaulfers

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kimberly K. Toney, Executive Director, Air Force Personnel Center (AFPC), Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

    What does Women’s Equality mean to you?

    What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership? How have you made strides to break the glass ceiling?

    How have women’s positions in the workforce changed since you started your career?

    What advice would you give young women starting their careers?

    Who has been the most valuable influencers in your life and career?

    What was your most pivotal career moment?

    What Factors Do You Consider Most Often When Planning for the Future?

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 14:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764722
    VIRIN: 200824-F-D0473-0003
    Filename: DOD_107959562
    Length: 00:10:50
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Women's Equality
    USAF
    502d

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT