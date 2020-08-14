Women's Equality Day with U.S. Army Brigadier General Wendy Harter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Wendy Harter, Regional Health Command - Central Commanding General answers several questions for Women's Equality Day 2020.





What does Women’s Equality mean to you?



What do you think is the most significant barrier to female leadership? How have you made strides to break the glass ceiling?



How have women’s positions in the workforce changed since you started your career?



What advice would you give young women starting their careers?



Who has been the most valuable influencers in your life and career?



What was your most pivotal career moment?



What Factors Do You Consider Most Often When Planning for the Future?