    MCRC CG and SgtMaj introduce the "MCRC Five" principles for success

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown, the MCRC Sergeant Major, address their troops and introduce the "MCRC Five" principles for success on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 13, 2020. The MCRC Five are guidelines written by Bohm and Brown with the goal to improve Marines, Sailors and civilians both personally and professionally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764708
    VIRIN: 200813-M-EL370-413
    Filename: DOD_107959343
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
