MCRC CG and SgtMaj introduce the "MCRC Five" principles for success

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Bohm, the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, and Sgt. Maj. Cortez Brown, the MCRC Sergeant Major, address their troops and introduce the "MCRC Five" principles for success on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 13, 2020. The MCRC Five are guidelines written by Bohm and Brown with the goal to improve Marines, Sailors and civilians both personally and professionally. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Phuchung Nguyen)