Nations Finest Weapons

Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, demonstrate the different weapon systems used during their annual training at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 18, 2020. The training and readiness manual gives guidance on the equipment, ammunition, ranges and support requirements to plan and execute effective training to increase Marines’ lethality. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)