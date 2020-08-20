1st Battalion 24th Marines Annual Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764703" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct training and readiness manual tasks during annual training in Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 20, 2020. The training and readiness manual is the Marine Corps’ primary tool for the planning, execution, and evaluation of training, and assessing unit readiness to go, fight and win our nation's battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)