    1st Battalion 24th Marines Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct training and readiness manual tasks during annual training in Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 20, 2020. The training and readiness manual is the Marine Corps’ primary tool for the planning, execution, and evaluation of training, and assessing unit readiness to go, fight and win our nation's battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764703
    VIRIN: 200820-M-LD973-186
    Filename: DOD_107959287
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion 24th Marines Annual Training, by LCpl Samwel Tabancay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Annual Training
    Reserves
    24th Marine Regiment
    MARFORRES
    1st Battalion
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Camp Grayling
    M67
    Tripflare
    Marine Forces North
    MARFORNORTH
    M18A1

