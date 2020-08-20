1st Battalion 24th Marines Annual Training

Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct training and readiness manual tasks during annual training in Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug. 20, 2020. The training and readiness manual is the Marine Corps’ primary tool for the planning, execution, and evaluation of training, and assessing unit readiness to go, fight and win our nation's battles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samwel Tabancay)
|08.20.2020
|08.25.2020 12:29
|Package
|764703
|200820-M-LD973-186
|DOD_107959287
|00:02:51
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|4
|0
|0
|0
