Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 818th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Joshua Monnette, weapons and tactics non-commissioned officer for the 818th Operations Support Squadron, outlines his plan for an application Tactical Air Control Party Airmen can use to determine if their communications are being jammed and how. This plan was submitted as a submission for the Spark Tank 2021 innovation competition.