    Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 818th Operations Support Squadron

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Capt. Faith Brodkorb 

    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

    Staff Sgt. Joshua Monnette, weapons and tactics non-commissioned officer for the 818th Operations Support Squadron, outlines his plan for an application Tactical Air Control Party Airmen can use to determine if their communications are being jammed and how. This plan was submitted as a submission for the Spark Tank 2021 innovation competition.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 11:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764701
    VIRIN: 200825-F-NY138-1001
    Filename: DOD_107959276
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spark Tank 2021 Submission from the 818th Operations Support Squadron, by Capt. Faith Brodkorb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    jamming
    innovation
    communicaitons
    18th Air Support Operations Group
    18 ASOG
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2021
    applicaiton
    818 OSS
    818th OSS
    818th Operations Support Squadron

