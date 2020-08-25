Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Blankenship 2020 Sparktank Submission Video

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    2020 Sparktank submission video for A1C Blankenship's invention of the AMAD drive shaft protective cover tool.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764693
    VIRIN: 200825-F-DR848-1001
    Filename: DOD_107959210
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Blankenship 2020 Sparktank Submission Video, by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Sparktank2020 #Innovation

