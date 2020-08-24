Rally in the Valley 2020: August 24 airdrops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Five Air Force Reserve units from the 22nd Air Force and a West Virginia Air National Guard unit participated in Rally in the Valley, a multi-day C-130 training exercise under a distributed operations concept, Aug. 22-25, 2020. The exercise included cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops, task force resupply and personnel extraction. Rally in the Valley was scheduled to take place out of Youngstown Air Reserve Station, with participating units flying to the installation as a rally point for the exercise. In order to mitigate risk associated with COVID-19, exercise planners adopted the distributed operations concept, and participating units flew from multiple bases to rally in the air. Participants included the 94th Airlift Wing, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia; the 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama; the 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio; the 913th Airlift Group, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas; the 934th Airlift Wing, Minneapolis-St Paul Air Reserve Station, Minnesota;

and the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia with the West Virginia Air National Guard.



Contributors:

130th Airlift Wing Public Affairs:

Master Sgt. Eugene Crist

Master Sgt. De-juan Haley

Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance

Mr. Bo Winston



910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs:

Mr. Eric M. White (video production)

Senior Airman Noah Tancer

Senior Airman Christina Russo

Airman Christopher Corso



913th Airlift Wing Public Affairs:

Senior Airman Nathan Byrnes



94th Airlift Wing Public Affairs:

Senior Airman Shelby Thurman