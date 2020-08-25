Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Donates Field Hospitals to Costa Rica

    COSTA RICA

    08.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Footage of three field hospitals, purchased by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and donated by the U.S. to the Costa Rican government Aug. 24. The donation, made on behalf of the American people, cost $1.1 million and was purchased as part of the SOUTHCOM Humanitarian Assistance Program's ongoing assistance to nations responding to the global pandemic in Central America, South America and the Caribbean. In total, SOUTHCOM will donate 24 field hospitals to 11 countries in the coming weeks. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Costa Rica)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Donates Field Hospitals to Costa Rica, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aid
    pandemic
    Humanitarian Assistance Program
    U.S. Southern Command
    SOUTHCOM
    field hospital
    Costa Rica
    Central America
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

