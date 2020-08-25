SOUTHCOM Donates Field Hospitals to Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Footage of three field hospitals, purchased by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and donated by the U.S. to the Costa Rican government Aug. 24. The donation, made on behalf of the American people, cost $1.1 million and was purchased as part of the SOUTHCOM Humanitarian Assistance Program's ongoing assistance to nations responding to the global pandemic in Central America, South America and the Caribbean. In total, SOUTHCOM will donate 24 field hospitals to 11 countries in the coming weeks. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Costa Rica)
