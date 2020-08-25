SOUTHCOM Donates Field Hospitals to Costa Rica

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764685" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica -- Footage of three field hospitals, purchased by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and donated by the U.S. to the Costa Rican government Aug. 24. The donation, made on behalf of the American people, cost $1.1 million and was purchased as part of the SOUTHCOM Humanitarian Assistance Program's ongoing assistance to nations responding to the global pandemic in Central America, South America and the Caribbean. In total, SOUTHCOM will donate 24 field hospitals to 11 countries in the coming weeks. (Video courtesy U.S. Embassy Costa Rica)