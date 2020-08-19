Fort Rucker students visit Columbus AFB during training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student pilots stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, fly in to Columbus Air Force base for an Initial Physiological Training Course. The students assigned to the 23rd Flying Training Squadron arrived in two UH-1 Iroquois and went to the Aerospace and Operational Physiology Flight to learn how pilots manage air sickness.