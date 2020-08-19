Student pilots stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, fly in to Columbus Air Force base for an Initial Physiological Training Course. The students assigned to the 23rd Flying Training Squadron arrived in two UH-1 Iroquois and went to the Aerospace and Operational Physiology Flight to learn how pilots manage air sickness.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764682
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_107959062
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Rucker students visit Columbus AFB during training, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
