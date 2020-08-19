Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Rucker students visit Columbus AFB during training

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Student pilots stationed at Fort Rucker, Alabama, fly in to Columbus Air Force base for an Initial Physiological Training Course. The students assigned to the 23rd Flying Training Squadron arrived in two UH-1 Iroquois and went to the Aerospace and Operational Physiology Flight to learn how pilots manage air sickness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764682
    VIRIN: 200825-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_107959062
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker students visit Columbus AFB during training, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    helicopter landing
    Fort Rucker
    pilot training
    Air Force
    Columbus Air Force Base
    UH-1 Iroquois
    14th Flying Training Wing
    23rd Flying Training Squadron
    Aerospace and Operational Physiology Flight
    air sickness
    Initial Physiological Training Course

