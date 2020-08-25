U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Zachariah Storm, combat medic assigned to U.S. Army Japan, and Spc. H W. Londagin, intel analyst assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, compete in the 12-mile ruck march portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Aug. 25. Storm and Londagin won the titles of U.S. Army Japan Best Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier respectively and are vying for an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition if they win.