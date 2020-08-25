Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. Zachariah Storm, combat medic assigned to U.S. Army Japan, and Spc. H W. Londagin, intel analyst assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, compete in the 12-mile ruck march portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Aug. 25. Storm and Londagin won the titles of U.S. Army Japan Best Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier respectively and are vying for an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition if they win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764662
    VIRIN: 200825-A-PI656-007
    Filename: DOD_107958893
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

