Sgt. Zachariah Storm, combat medic assigned to U.S. Army Japan, and Spc. H W. Londagin, intel analyst assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, compete in the 12-mile ruck march portion of the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Aug. 25. Storm and Londagin won the titles of U.S. Army Japan Best Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier respectively and are vying for an opportunity to compete in the U.S. Army Best Warrior competition if they win.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 04:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764662
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-PI656-007
|Filename:
|DOD_107958893
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Japan Best Warrior NCO, Soldier ruck it out during U.S. Army Pacific BWC 2020, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT