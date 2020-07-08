A discussion between 435th AEW leadership in the video series, GRIT Talk. This conversation is about the Courageous Warrior.
Lower Thirds:
Lt. Col. Corey Aiken, 435th AEW Director of Staff
SMSgt Eric Spangler, 435th AEW Senior Enlisted Leader
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 02:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|764651
|VIRIN:
|200825-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107958831
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GRIT Talk: Courageous Warrior, by A1C Madeline Herzog and SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT