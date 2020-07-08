Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GRIT Talk: Courageous Warrior

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog and Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A discussion between 435th AEW leadership in the video series, GRIT Talk. This conversation is about the Courageous Warrior.

    Lower Thirds:
    Lt. Col. Corey Aiken, 435th AEW Director of Staff
    SMSgt Eric Spangler, 435th AEW Senior Enlisted Leader

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 02:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 764651
    VIRIN: 200825-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_107958831
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRIT Talk: Courageous Warrior, by A1C Madeline Herzog and SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    discussion
    AEW
    conversation
    resiliency
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435
    GRIT
    Lt. Col. Corey Aiken
    SMSgt Eric Spangler
    courageous warrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT