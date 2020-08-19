Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fabrication Flight

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 8th Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight splits into four different shops to maintain the mission readiness.

