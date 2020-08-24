Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surviving JOTC Day 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) is a 12-day course offered at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii designed to focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 01:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764648
    VIRIN: 200824-A-GC256-454
    Filename: DOD_107958782
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surviving JOTC Day 7, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    usarpac
    pacom
    lightning academy
    28th pad
    usarhaw
    indopacom
    surviving jotc
    surviving jotc day 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT