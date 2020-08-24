The Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) is a 12-day course offered at Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii designed to focus on jungle mobility training, waterborne operations, combat tracking, jungle tactics, survival training, and situational training exercises at the squad level. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Tyvel Clement/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 01:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764648
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-GC256-454
|Filename:
|DOD_107958782
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Surviving JOTC Day 7, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT