Japanese Lesson – Phrases: Have a Nice Day

200820-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) You may be familiar with 'Bai Bai', 'Matane', or 'Sayonara' in Japanese but have you ever heard someone say 'Yoi Ichinichi wo'? Check out this week's Japanese Lesson to start saying 'Have a nice day'! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2020 00:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764646
|VIRIN:
|200820-N-FQ994-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107958769
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT