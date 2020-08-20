Japanese Lesson – Phrases: Have a Nice Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    08.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    200820-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) You may be familiar with 'Bai Bai', 'Matane', or 'Sayonara' in Japanese but have you ever heard someone say 'Yoi Ichinichi wo'? Check out this week's Japanese Lesson to start saying 'Have a nice day'! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 00:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764646
    VIRIN: 200820-N-FQ994-001
    Filename: DOD_107958769
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Acclimation
    Phrases
    Animated
    Japanese Lesson
    Have a Nice Day

