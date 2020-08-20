Japanese Lesson – Phrases: Have a Nice Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200820-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 20, 2020) You may be familiar with 'Bai Bai', 'Matane', or 'Sayonara' in Japanese but have you ever heard someone say 'Yoi Ichinichi wo'? Check out this week's Japanese Lesson to start saying 'Have a nice day'! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)