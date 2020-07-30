Archer Stretch - Fitness Workout

200810-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 10, 2020)
Learn how to properly perform the Archer Stretch with a towel during this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 23:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764645
|VIRIN:
|200810-N-FQ994-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107958726
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
