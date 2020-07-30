External Shoulder Rotation - Fitness Workout

200805-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 5, 2020)
Learn how to properly perform an external shoulder rotation and strengthen your rotator cuff from this Fitness Workout video by Kelly Stratoti. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 23:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764644
|VIRIN:
|200805-N-FQ994-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107958721
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT