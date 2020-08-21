Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s at Little Rock AFB B-Roll

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll package of A-10s during a training exercise at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764611
    VIRIN: 200821-F-CJ465-503
    Filename: DOD_107958555
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s at Little Rock AFB B-Roll, by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

