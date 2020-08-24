Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew a reconnaissance mission into Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston International Airport, South Carolina Aug. 24. The squadron relocated its operations in order to avoid detrimental impacts possible from both Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764600
    VIRIN: 200824-F-KV687-1003
    Filename: DOD_107958409
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Air Force Reserve
    53rd WRS
    Laura
    403rd Wing
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Weather Ready
    Tropical Storm Laura
    TS Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT