A crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew a reconnaissance mission into Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston International Airport, South Carolina Aug. 24. The squadron relocated its operations in order to avoid detrimental impacts possible from both Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman).
|08.24.2020
|08.24.2020 18:58
|B-Roll
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura, by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
