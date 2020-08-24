Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPAC BWC 2020: Hawaii ACFT Event

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers representing the 25th Infantry Division participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test as part of the USARPAC BWC 2020. The USARPAC BWC 2020 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units. This year, due to COVID-19, the competition will take place across the Indo-Pacific with competitors conducting physical events at their home station and participating in a virtual knowledge board presided by the USARPAC Command Sergeant Major. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness.

