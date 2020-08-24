LTJG Sean Kshimetski, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter pilot, talks about what they are doing to prepare for Hurricane Marco and Laura. He also mentions what the public can do to stay safe during the storms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764588
|VIRIN:
|200824-G-IY621-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107958177
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT