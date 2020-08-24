Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    LTJG Sean Kshimetski, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter pilot, talks about what they are doing to prepare for Hurricane Marco and Laura. He also mentions what the public can do to stay safe during the storms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764588
    VIRIN: 200824-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_107958177
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station Houston
    MH-65 Dolphin
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    hurricane preparedness
    Hurricane Laura
    Tropical Storm Marco
    Tropical Storm Laura
    Hurricane Marco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT