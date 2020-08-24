Coast Guard prepares for tropical storms Marco and Laura along Gulf Coast

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764588" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LTJG Sean Kshimetski, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston helicopter pilot, talks about what they are doing to prepare for Hurricane Marco and Laura. He also mentions what the public can do to stay safe during the storms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel)