U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Operation Ready Warrior conducted an Army Combat Fitness Test Train the Trainer at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 24, 2020. The footage consists of Soldiers doing warm up calisthenics, watching event demonstrations and conducting ACFT events.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764569
|VIRIN:
|200824-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107957871
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORW: ACFT Train the Trainer, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
