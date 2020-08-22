Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19, School, and You

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Griffin Swartzell 

    P-S Garrison Peterson Public Affairs

    As schools reopen, what is being done to protect students in the P-S GAR community and prevent the spread of COVID-19 among El Paso County schoolchildren? We spoke with Victoria Henderson, Peterson AFB school liaison officer, to learn more.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19, School, and You, by Griffin Swartzell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Schools
    Peterson Air Force Base
    Colorado
    2020
    Public School
    El Paso County
    Colorado Springs
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Peterson-Schriever Garrison
    Fall 2020

