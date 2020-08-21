Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KAFB welcomes retirees back with week-long events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Enrique Barcelo 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland held an appreciation week full of events from August 17 to August 21, 2020, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, to welcome retirees back to base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 764558
    VIRIN: 200821-F-PM546-001
    Filename: DOD_107957634
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAFB welcomes retirees back with week-long events, by SSgt Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Retiree
    Kirtland AFB
    Big Base Bigger Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT