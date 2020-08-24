Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10th AAMDC past to present

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command's history and present.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 15:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764557
    VIRIN: 200824-A-HL439-740
    Filename: DOD_107957633
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC past to present, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAREUR
    USARMY
    USArmyEurope
    European Defenders
    10AMMDC
    ADA 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT