U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct buddy team Army Warrior Tasks lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020, as part of Operation Ready Warrior. Included in this package are Soldiers completing the medical lane with movement drills, treating a casualty and communicating via radio.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764539
|VIRIN:
|200823-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107957488
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORW: Buddy Teams AWT Lanes, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
