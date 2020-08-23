Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORW: Buddy Teams AWT Lanes

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct buddy team Army Warrior Tasks lanes training at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 23, 2020, as part of Operation Ready Warrior. Included in this package are Soldiers completing the medical lane with movement drills, treating a casualty and communicating via radio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764539
    VIRIN: 200823-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_107957488
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORW: Buddy Teams AWT Lanes, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Fort McCoy
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    AWT
    Army Warrior Task
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ORW

