Rally in the Valley 2020, Summersville Lake

Airmen simulate dropping water survival equipment to downed aircrew members as part of Rally In the Valley, August 23, 2020, at Summersville, West Virginia. Rally in the Valley is a multi-day C-130 training exercise involving six Air Force Reserve and West Virginia Air National Guard wings under a distributed operations concept to mitigate risk associated with COVID-19. The exercise includes cargo drops, high altitude low opening paratrooper drops, task force resupply, and personnel extraction.
Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 12:16
Location:
|SUMMERSVILLE, WV, US
