    Rally in the Valley 2020, Summersville Lake

    SUMMERSVILLE, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Airmen simulate dropping water survival equipment to downed aircrew members as part of Rally In the Valley, August 23, 2020, at Summersville, West Virginia. Rally in the Valley is a multi-day C-130 training exercise involving six Air Force Reserve and West Virginia Air National Guard wings under a distributed operations concept to mitigate risk associated with COVID-19. The exercise includes cargo drops, high altitude low opening paratrooper drops, task force resupply, and personnel extraction.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764516
    VIRIN: 200823-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_107957299
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: SUMMERSVILLE, WV, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rally in the Valley 2020, Summersville Lake, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

