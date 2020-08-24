Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHS Minute: A Call to Action for Convalescent Plasma Donation

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Scott Forsgren 

    Military Health System

    For eligibility requirements, and to find a donor center near you, go to https://www.militaryblood.dod.mil/Donors/COVID-19andBloodDonation.aspx

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 12:04
    TAGS

    Donate
    Blood
    Healthcare
    Military Health System
    Blood donation
    Military health
    CCP
    Military
    Blood donor
    Plasma
    ASBP
    MHS
    Donate Blood
    MHS Minute
    Convalescent Plasma
    Convalescent
    Armed Services Blood Center

