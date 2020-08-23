Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Supersquad 2020

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Video by Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines from across the 1st Marine Division participated in the Super Squad Competition held annually at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 16-21, 2020. The competition tested the Marines in a broad spectrum of infantry-related skills to determine the most lethal infantry squad in the 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    usmc
    5th marine regiment
    blue diamond
    1st light armored reconnaissance battalion
    1st marine division
    Marines
    infantry
    1st marine regiment
    7th marine regiment
    Marines Corps
    Super squad
    1stmardiv
    Supersquad
    Supersquad 2020

