    Whiteman AFB highlights Waco CG-4A Glider for Aviation Day 2020

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.13.1901

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Whiteman highlights the Waco CG-4A Glider for Aviation Day 2020, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Aug. 19, 2020. The glider supported thousands of troops during World War II, by providing transportation of troops and cargo. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 12.13.1901
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 11:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764510
    VIRIN: 200819-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_107957166
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB highlights Waco CG-4A Glider for Aviation Day 2020, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    aircraft
    history
    WWII
    Team Whiteman
    Sedalia Army Air Field
    Waco CG-4A Glider

