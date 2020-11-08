BEIRUT, Lebanon (Aug. 11, 2020) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa, the U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley, and U.S. Ambassador Dorthy Shea visit various areas of Beirut that recently suffered from an explosion at the city’s industrial harbor. With over 200 deaths and more than 5,000 injured from the blast, USAID is striving to prioritize needs for the people of Lebanon including food, health, and shelter.
Video Credit: Michelle Rustom
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764509
|VIRIN:
|200811-O-D0466-1050
|Filename:
|DOD_107957102
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|BEIRUT, LB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AAID John Barsa visits various areas in Beirut with WFP Director and U.S. Ambassador, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT