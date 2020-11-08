AAID John Barsa visits various areas in Beirut with WFP Director and U.S. Ambassador

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BEIRUT, Lebanon (Aug. 11, 2020) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa, the U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley, and U.S. Ambassador Dorthy Shea visit various areas of Beirut that recently suffered from an explosion at the city’s industrial harbor. With over 200 deaths and more than 5,000 injured from the blast, USAID is striving to prioritize needs for the people of Lebanon including food, health, and shelter.

Video Credit: Michelle Rustom