    AAID John Barsa visits various areas in Beirut with WFP Director and U.S. Ambassador

    BEIRUT, LEBANON

    08.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USAID, Bureau for Legislative and Public Affairs

    BEIRUT, Lebanon (Aug. 11, 2020) United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Acting Administrator John Barsa, the U.N. World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley, and U.S. Ambassador Dorthy Shea visit various areas of Beirut that recently suffered from an explosion at the city’s industrial harbor. With over 200 deaths and more than 5,000 injured from the blast, USAID is striving to prioritize needs for the people of Lebanon including food, health, and shelter.
    Video Credit: Michelle Rustom

    Date Taken: 08.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BEIRUT, LB 
    Assistance
    Beirut
    Lebanon
    Humanitarian
    USAID
    Relief

