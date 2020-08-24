Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets PM Netanyahu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    08.24.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary ofState Michael R. Pompeo meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and delivers statements to the press at Israeli Prime Minister’s Office inJerusalem, August 24, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764507
    VIRIN: 200824-S-ZZ999-003
    Filename: DOD_107957080
    Length: 00:11:42
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo meets PM Netanyahu, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Prime Minister
    Israel
    Secretary of State
    Jerusalem
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    Unite States
    Pompeo
    State Michael R. Pompeo
    Prime Minister Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT