Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nebraska Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Pfc. Skyler Sandoz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    After COVID-19 postponed the competition for four months, nine Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers finally competed in the 2020 Best Warrior Competition, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Nebraska, with new protective health measures in place. The 14-hour event included an Army Physical Fitness Test, a series of Army Warrior Tasks, an obstacle course, weapons qualification, a 4.7-mile road march, and sergeants major and first sergeants boards. The top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier will compete in the Regional Best Warrior Competition later this month. (Nebraska National Guard video by Pfc. Skyler Sandoz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764505
    VIRIN: 200806-A-NX058-813
    Filename: DOD_107957078
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: HASTINGS, NE, US 
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska Best Warrior Competition, by PFC Skyler Sandoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Nebraska National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska
    Army
    Army National Guard
    CitizenSoldiers
    NEGuard
    BWC2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT