Nebraska Best Warrior Competition

After COVID-19 postponed the competition for four months, nine Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers finally competed in the 2020 Best Warrior Competition, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Greenlief Training Site near Hastings, Nebraska, with new protective health measures in place. The 14-hour event included an Army Physical Fitness Test, a series of Army Warrior Tasks, an obstacle course, weapons qualification, a 4.7-mile road march, and sergeants major and first sergeants boards. The top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Soldier will compete in the Regional Best Warrior Competition later this month. (Nebraska National Guard video by Pfc. Skyler Sandoz)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 10:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764505
|VIRIN:
|200806-A-NX058-813
|Filename:
|DOD_107957078
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|HASTINGS, NE, US
|Hometown:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
