VMM-363 Integrated External Airlift

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an integrated external lift, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2020. VMM-363 and the U.S. Army’s Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conducted an integrated external lift exercise in which VMM-363 transported Army howitzers in order to increase readiness between Marine air support and Army artillery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)