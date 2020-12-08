U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an integrated external lift, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2020. VMM-363 and the U.S. Army’s Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conducted an integrated external lift exercise in which VMM-363 transported Army howitzers in order to increase readiness between Marine air support and Army artillery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 09:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764492
|VIRIN:
|200812-M-HV979-069
|Filename:
|DOD_107956985
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMM-363 Integrated External Airlift, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT