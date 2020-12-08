Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-363 Integrated External Airlift

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 and U.S. Army Soldiers with Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an integrated external lift, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2020. VMM-363 and the U.S. Army’s Bravo battery, 1-37 Field Artillery Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, conducted an integrated external lift exercise in which VMM-363 transported Army howitzers in order to increase readiness between Marine air support and Army artillery. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane Linder)

