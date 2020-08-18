Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35B Joint Bilateral Integration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 participated in a large-scale joint and bilateral integration training exercise with U.S. Pacific Fleet Air Forces, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft, Aug. 18, 2020. VMFA-121 is the first forward deployed Marine F-35B squadron, capable of providing close air support and conducting strike missions in support of a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific

    “U.S. strategic bomber forces project strength and deter regional threats to our free and open Indo-Pacific. Integrating Marine tactical aircraft allows us to demonstrate the advantages created by our own unique capabilities and support these important assets,” said Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, commander of U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. “Our joint aviation team is unmatched in its ability to command and control the missions required in this complex and dynamic global environment. We are committed to our allies and partners across the region.”
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker and Lance Cpl. Katie Markwald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764488
    VIRIN: 200818-M-HV979-606
    Filename: DOD_107956977
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Joint Bilateral Integration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-35B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT