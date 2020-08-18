F-35B Joint Bilateral Integration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 participated in a large-scale joint and bilateral integration training exercise with U.S. Pacific Fleet Air Forces, U.S. 7th Fleet, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force aircraft, Aug. 18, 2020. VMFA-121 is the first forward deployed Marine F-35B squadron, capable of providing close air support and conducting strike missions in support of a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific



“U.S. strategic bomber forces project strength and deter regional threats to our free and open Indo-Pacific. Integrating Marine tactical aircraft allows us to demonstrate the advantages created by our own unique capabilities and support these important assets,” said Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, commander of U. S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. “Our joint aviation team is unmatched in its ability to command and control the missions required in this complex and dynamic global environment. We are committed to our allies and partners across the region.”

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jackson Ricker and Lance Cpl. Katie Markwald)