The U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition is an annual event with competitors assigned to United States Army Europe and United States Army Africa. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers compete in separate categories and are evaluated on general military knowledge, physical fitness and common military tasks. Winners in the NCO and junior enlisted categories will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Virginia. For more information about the competition, visit https://www.eur.army.mil/EBWC/. U.S. Army video by Spc. Javan Johnson
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 06:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764480
|VIRIN:
|200730-A-LL671-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956913
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS
