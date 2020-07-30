Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    07.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition is an annual event with competitors assigned to United States Army Europe and United States Army Africa. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers compete in separate categories and are evaluated on general military knowledge, physical fitness and common military tasks. Winners in the NCO and junior enlisted categories will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe at the Army Best Warrior Competition at Fort Lee, Virginia. For more information about the competition, visit https://www.eur.army.mil/EBWC/. U.S. Army video by Spc. Javan Johnson

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 06:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764480
    VIRIN: 200730-A-LL671-001
    Filename: DOD_107956913
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe European Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EBWC
    StrongEurope
    WrAreNato

