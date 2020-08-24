Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport, Israel

    LOD, ISRAEL

    08.24.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport in Israel, on August 24, 2020. The Secretary was met by the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Jonathan Shrier

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 01:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764442
    VIRIN: 200824-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_107956793
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: LOD, IL 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport, Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Secretary of State
    Unite States
    Ben Gurion airport
    Pompeo
    US Embassy Jerusalem
    · State Michael R. Pompeo
    Jonathan Shrier

