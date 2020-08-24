U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport in Israel, on August 24, 2020. The Secretary was met by the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem Jonathan Shrier
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 01:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764442
|VIRIN:
|200824-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107956793
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|LOD, IL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo disembarks his airplane after landing in Ben Gurion airport, Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT