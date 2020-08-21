This B-roll includes members from the 25th Fighter Squadron and the 25th Aircraft Maintenence Unit, Osan Air Base, South Korea, while deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The sequences included in this B-roll is a crew chief saluting a pilot beginning to marshall, A-10 Thunderbolt IIs taking off, in-air refueling from the Pennsylvania and Mississippi Air National Guards in KC-135 Stratotankers, the Farallon de Medinilla Range, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Islands, and a flight formation of four A-10s. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 19:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764429
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-SP573-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107956569
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 25th FS warthogs fly on Guam B-roll, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
