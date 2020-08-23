F-22 Raptors from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, land at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2020. The aircraftused the Ohio flight line as a safe haven from the Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)
|08.23.2020
|08.23.2020 16:31
|B-Roll
|764426
|200823-F-VC691-1001
|DOD_107956495
|00:02:59
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
This work, F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS
