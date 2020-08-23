Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    F-22 Raptors from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, land at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2020. The aircraftused the Ohio flight line as a safe haven from the Tropical Storms Laura and Marco. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Jack Gardner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764426
    VIRIN: 200823-F-VC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_107956495
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Hometown: DAYTON, OH, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Hometown: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB, by A1C Jack Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

